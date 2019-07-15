Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar address their UFC 240 match-up (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 15, 2019
Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar have been trying for the better part of the last two years to step into the Octagon and fight. There is no rivalry, no venom, no trash-talk. They are simply two fighters that respect each other and want to see who comes out on top when they put their skills to the test.

They are both hoping that the third’s time is a charm, as they are now scheduled to headline UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton.

As part of the UFC’s seasonal promotional press conference, which took place during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Holloway and Edgar addressed their match-up and how they approach the game plan after having been scheduled to fight twice before.

