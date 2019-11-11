HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is the next cupcake’ (UFC 245 video)

November 11, 2019
Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are both extremely confident headed into their UFC 245 featherweight title showdown.

Volkanovski has been waiting a long time to get a crack at the Hawaiian and believes he knows how to the crack the code.

Holloway, however, has ruled over the featherweight division for several years. His last loss at 145 pounds was a decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013. He has won 14 consecutive fights at featherweight and plans to make Volkanovski number 15.

Hear what the UFC 245 co-main event fighters had to say at their kickoff press conference in New York City. UFC 245 takes place on Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.

