Max Griffin on ear-slicing elbow: ‘It looked like a brain dangling from his head’ | UFC Vegas 13

Max Griffin talks about his win against Ramiz Brahimaj in which he won by TKO from a brutal ear injury at UFC Vegas 13.

Griffin sliced Brahimaj’s ear with an elbow that left it severed and dangling from his head. It also left other fighters in shock.

