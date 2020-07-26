Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: ‘I think I have two more fights and I’m finished’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 26, 2020
Former light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame inductee Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua spoke to the media after defeating Antonio Rogerio Nogueira on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The two fought for the third time in the UFC on ESPN 14 co-main event on ‘Fight Island.’

The two first fought to a decision at PRIDE Critical Countdown in 2005 with Rua winning. The two faced each other for the second time a decade later at UFC 190 in 2015. Rua defeated Nogueira again by decision with the bout earning Fight of the Night honors. On Saturday, the Brazilian fighting legends went to war like in the first two fights with Rua winning via split decision.

