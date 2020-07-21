Mauricio Shogun Rua excited to fight another Legend on UFC Fight Island

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira are names that are synonymous with mixed martial arts. Both men have been fighting in the sport for the better part of two decades.

On Saturday night on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the two legends will meet for the third and final time as part of UFC on ESPN 14.

Shogun won both of their prior meetings. The first one took place under the Pride FC banner in 2005. The second bout happened in the Octagon at UFC 190 in 2015.

Now, 15 years after their first meeting, they step into the cage again, this being the final fight of Rogerio’s illustrious career. Nogueira has announced that he will retire following the bout. But it will also be one of the final fights for the 38-year-old Shogun, who says he believes he has two or three fights left before he also walks away from the sport.

Hear everything Shogun Rua had to say at his UFC on ESPN 14 pre-fight Media Day scrum.

TRENDING > Video: What happened when Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping crossed up on UFC Fight Island?

What’s next for Jorge Masvidal? (UFC 251 Usman vs. Masvidal Highlights)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)