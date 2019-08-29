Matthew Colquhoun ‘very confident’ heading into LFA 74 bout

In two fights in 2019, lightweight prospect Matthew Colquhoun has been able to get back on track following losses in his previous two bouts.

Colquhoun credits his resurgence to the fact that he’s been able to calm things down for himself outside the cage and focus himself on MMA more than he had in the recent past.

“There was a lot going on around me outside of fighting,” Colquhoun told MMAWeekly.com. “My mind just wasn’t focused. I just took a fight to get away from that, but that’s not the best thing to do. I just had to find myself again and take some time off, get back into training and get focused.

“The fight with Daniel (McWilliams) was a good fight for me because it gave me a boost. Kerry (Lattimer) was a resilient guy so it was a tough fight. I hit him with everything but he wasn’t going out. It was a good fight. They were two good match-ups for me.”

In addition to sorting out his mental game, Colquhoun is looking to use a change in weight class to further his success going forward.

“(This upcoming fight) is the first I’ve ever been a lightweight, so it’s going to be new for me, but I feel great and my weight cut has been going good,” said Colquhoun. “I’m feeling strong and I’m ready for this event.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for some time now. I didn’t want to cut the weight previously, but my mind is re-focused and my mind is in a different place, I’m in a different place, so I made the decision to make the move to 155lbs.”

This Friday in Riverside, California, Colquhoun (6-3) will look to pick up his third straight victory when he faces Spike Carlyle (6-1) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 74.

“I’m very confident going into this fight in all aspects; striking, grappling, wrestling; I feel very prepared and ready,” Colquhoun said. “I’m going to go in there and feel out the fight for a little bit and see how it goes, how it plays out, and then I’ll take it from there.”

When it comes to the remainder of his year, Colquhoun intends to learn from past mistakes and not look beyond what he has in front of him.

“I’m taking everything a step at a time,” said Colquhoun. “Before I was rushing to get fights and rushing to be out there, but I feel like taking my time and slowing things has been an improvement not only in fighting but life in well. I’m taking things one step at a time.

“I’m taking each fight one step at a time. I’ll take fights as they come and get ready for it and be prepared for it.”