Matt Wagy: ‘I’m going in there to take the belt’ at Titan FC 55

Though he knew going into his April bout versus Edir Terry at Titan FC 54 that he was in for a difficult fight, bantamweight Matt Wagy didn’t think the bout would end up as close as it was on the judges’ scorecards.

After three rounds, the fight ended up in a split-decision; thankfully for Wagy he was able to take the win and pick up his third straight victory in the process.

“Edir’s a very tough opponent, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Wagy told MMAWeekly.com. “I definitely wanted to get the finish, but other than that I was happy with the performance.

“No, I did not (think it was that close). Everybody was kind of making a little bit of a gesture that we were going to get robbed there, but fortunately that didn’t happen. A victory is a victory, but definitely surprised to hear the decision was that close.”

During his current winning streak, Wagy feels that the advancements he’s made in both his mental and technical aspects of his game have added up to getting him where he’s at now.

“I always believed I had the ability to be a world champion,” said Wagy. “It’s just a matter of putting it all together and just figuring it out. I think that attributes a lot to the mental capacity and being able to understand the fight game a little more.

“I’ve been working a lot with my striking coach and he has developed my striking into a world class level now. My only weak point when I started MMA was my striking, but now I don’t think I have any weak points at this stage in my career.”

On Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wagy (13-5) faces Irwin Rivera (7-4) in a 135-pound championship bout on the main card of Titan FC 55.

TRENDING > Ben Askren’s fantasy UFC fight would be against Georges St-Pierre

“Irwin is a very tough fighter,” Wagy said. “I know him personally, he’s a good guy, but this is business and I’m going in there to take a belt.

“I think I have the advantage in experience and a lot of other things as well, so I’m excited to put on a show June 28.”

For Wagy, while claiming the Titan FC bantamweight title will be a great step towards his ultimate goal, he’s focusing on right now rather than looking too forward to where he can take things in 2019.

“The UFC title is my goal and that’s my number one priority of course, but Titan FC is a great organization, so winning a title for them is a great feather in my cap,” said Wagy.

“I’m going fight by fight right now. Irwin Rivera is my main priority. Winning this championship is the goal, and I can’t really control anything outside of that. I’ve got to handle business on June 28, then after that we’ll see how things work out.”