Matt Serra Stays Sharp by Handling Drunken Patron Ahead of UFC Hall of Fame Induction (Video)

Tonight @MattSerraUFC gets inducted into the UFC HOF. Last night he was handling drunk idiots at Red Rock. @lorenzofertitta here is the new head of security @stationcasinos pic.twitter.com/7iFh8wYdgS — Dana White (@danawhite) July 5, 2018

There’s really not much we can say or add to the story, but according to Dana White’s Twitter post, UFC Hall of Fame inductee Matt Serra kept his skills sharp ahead of Thursday night’s induction ceremony by handling a drunk patron at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

We are pretty sure, however, that there isn’t a Security Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. Serra will still be going in as a Pioneer of the sport.

At least the guy can say he was manhandled by a UFC Hall of Famer.