Matt Schnell UFC Vegas 10 bout canceled after he collapsed while weight cutting

The UFC Vegas 10 preliminary featured bout between Matt Schnell and Tyson Nam was canceled during the weigh-in on Friday. UFC officials confirmed that Schnell was having weight management issues while cutting weight that necessitated his removal from the fight.

Matt Weibel, an agent at Schnell’s management company First Round Management, later tweeted that his client had collapsed while cutting weight.

“Matt Schnell was attempting to cut his final 2 pounds at approximately 6:30 AM, as he got off the scale, he put his hands on his knees and unfortunately collapsed,” Weibel wrote.

“Obviously, for precautionary reasons, he has been pulled from the card and is resting at the hospital. He is doing better, just disappointed.”

With Schnell out of the fight, the bout with Nam was canceled, leaving the UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35) fight card with a total of 12 bouts.

Official statement on UFC Vegas 10 fight card changes

It was already widely know that the UFC Vegas 10 main event between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill was a last-minute change. The original main event between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos was postponed last week after Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19.

There were several other changes, however, including on the day of weigh-ins, which led UFC officials to release the following statement on the UFC Vegas 10 fight card:

Due to a positive Covid-19 test, Frank Camacho has been removed from this weekend’s card. Stepping in to face Brok Weaver will be Jalin Turner in a 165-lbs catchweight bout. Turner, rescheduled from last weekend’s event, owns a perfect finish rate with 8 KOs and one submission.



Due to weight management issues with Matt Schnell, his bout against Tyson Nam has been canceled from this weekend’s event.



In addition, Matt Frevola has withdrawn due to injury and will be replaced by newcomer Kevin Croom in a lightweight bout against Roosevelt Roberts. Croom, riding a three-fight win streak, has a finish in 16 of his 21 victories, including 12 in the first round.



UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill, headlined by strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) and Angela Hill (#13), takes place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas live on ESPN+. The 12-bout card begins at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT with main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 10 weigh-in video: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

