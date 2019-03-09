Matt Schnell smokes Louis Smolka with first-round sub (UFC Wichita Highlights)

DANGER!
Matt @Danger_Caged Schnell shows some slick transitions and gets the first-round sub at #UFCWichita ➡️ https://t.co/eokxjaRtpJ pic.twitter.com/uCdOwHozTq
— UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Matt Schnell’s first-round triangle choke of Zak Ottow at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.
RELATED:
- More UFC on ESPN+ 4 Fight Highlights
- UFC on ESPN+ 4 Live Results: Lewis vs dos Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)
Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.