HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes - UFC 25 Years in Short

hot-sauce-featuredMatt Hughes Will Make You Want to Watch UFC 25 Years in Short on Fight Pass (Video)

Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Fight Highlights

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Cain Velasquez’s Live Reaction to Daniel Cormier KOing Stipe Miocic (Video)

UFC Hall of Fame Security - Matt Serra

hot-sauce-featuredMatt Serra Stays Sharp by Handling Drunken Patron Ahead of UFC Hall of Fame Induction (Video)

Johnathan Ivey fakes injury and taps out

hot-sauce-featuredWhat the Heck Just Happened Here?! Near-TKO Finish Ends with Winning Fighter Tapping Out (Fight Video)

Matt Hughes Will Make You Want to Watch UFC 25 Years in Short on Fight Pass (Video)

July 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

It’s simply a promo for the upcoming UFC 25 Years in Short series on UFC Fight Pass, but these emotional clips, particularly the one from Matt Hughes, following his horrific accident when his truck hot hit be a train, will make you want to watch.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Issues Apology to Former Champion Stipe Miocic

The UFC is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year and has many things planned, including this 25-part series that recaps the fight promotion’s history. The UFC will return to the city where it all started, Denver, in November, for its official 25th Anniversary event.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA