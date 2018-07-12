Matt Hughes Will Make You Want to Watch UFC 25 Years in Short on Fight Pass (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

It’s simply a promo for the upcoming UFC 25 Years in Short series on UFC Fight Pass, but these emotional clips, particularly the one from Matt Hughes, following his horrific accident when his truck hot hit be a train, will make you want to watch.

The UFC is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year and has many things planned, including this 25-part series that recaps the fight promotion’s history. The UFC will return to the city where it all started, Denver, in November, for its official 25th Anniversary event.