Matt Hughes accused of domestic violence, wife and brother granted restraining orders

Former UFC welterweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame member Matt Hughes has been accused of domestic violence and ordered to stay 500-feet away from his wife. Audra Hughes filed for and was granted a restraining order against her 45-year old husband after she claims he attacked her on multiple occasions.

TMZ Sports obtained court documents that reveal chilling details of the allegations. The violence allegedly began in 2017 while Hughes was recovering from a serious brain injury after his truck was struck by a train in June 2017.

In September or October of 2017, Audra claims Hughes physically assaulted her after she refused to give him his truck keys. “I told him he can’t have them because he shouldn’t drive due to his DAI (brain injury),” she stated in the documents. After she refused to hand over his keys, she alleges that Hughes choked her and asked for the code to his gun vault. When she refused to provide the code, she says Hughes choked her again and slammed her head against the shower wall and screamed, “This is what choking is!”

On July 21, 2018, Audra took Hughes’ phone and accused him of “communicating with multiple women.” She says Hughes told her, “I’m going to f*cking shoot you.”

On Dec. 12, 2018, she accuses Matt of hitting her in front of her son, their daughter and her step-dad after she accused him again of texting other women. She filed for a restraining order the following day. Hughes has been ordered to stay 500-feet away from Audra and their children. Audra filed for divorce on Feb. 21.

Matt’s twin brother, Mark, also filed for and was granted a retraining order against his brother. Mark was regularly seen in Matt’s corner throughout his legendary fighting career but the two recently had a falling out over the ownership of a tractor.

On Sept. 23, 2018, Mark claims that Matt attacked his son after seeing the 15-year old driving the tractor. Mark alleges that Matt grabbed his son and shook him. Mark filed for a restraining order the next day. Matt has been order to stay away from Mark and his family.

Hughes held the UFC welterweight title twice in his career and defended it seven times. He retired from fighting in September 2011 with a mixed martial arts record of 45-9.