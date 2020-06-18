Matt Frevola pulled from UFC on ESPN 11 bout after cornerman’s positive COVID-19 test

Matt Frevola has been pulled from his UFC on ESPN 11 lightweight bout with Frank Camcacho because of a positive COVID-19 test result.

Frevola’s cornerman and teammate Billy Quarantillo, despite showing no symptoms, apparently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Frevola. Though Frevola says he has been tested twice and both results were negative, as well as having provided proof that he tested positive for antibodies on April 30, he was removed from the bout.

“The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornermen testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it,” Frevola wrote.

“Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding covid 19, they decided to pull me (because) of the 2 positive test results from my teammate and brother, Billy (Quarantillo). He’s been a huge help and source of support throughout camp and I have no hard feelings. He is 100% healthy at the moment and feels fine, so he must be asymptomatic.”

Quarantillo recently fought on the UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns event on May 30 at the Apex in Las Vegas. No positive test results emerged from that event, where each fighter and their cornermen were tested at least twice according to UFC and Nevada State Athletic Commission protocol.

Frank Camacho has a new UFC on ESPN 11 opponent

Though Frevola has returned at least two negative test results, officials appear to be moving to secure a late replacement to keep Camacho on the UFC on ESPN 11 fight card on Saturday at the Apex. MMAJunkie indicated that UFC newcomer Justin Jaynes would make his promotional debut opposite Camacho.

“This is a Crazy situation and everything happens for a reason. I am on weight and prepared to the fullest. I was really excited for this fight with Frank and told him if they find him a new opponent for Saturday I will be rooting for him. If not, I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or whenever he wants,” Frevola wrote.

“I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love. Can’t believe I’m the first fighter to get 2 fights canceled due to this virus (without even having it), but I know it has effected a lot more lives in worse ways. Figuring out the next move from here and will keep moving forward, that’s what we do! Should be booked to fight again ASAP and hope the UFC continues to take care of me.”

Frevola had been scheduled to fight Roosevelt Roberts on April 30, but that event was nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacare Souza was first UFC fighter pulled for COVID-19 positive test

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is the only fighter to have been pulled from a UFC fight card for testing positive on site. He had been slated to fight Uriah Hall at UFC 249 on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., the UFC’s first event when it emerged from a nationwide shutdown.

Jacare and his two cornermen all tested positive during fight week prior to UFC 249. He was removed from the fight card and he and his cornerman immediately left the premises to quarantine.

Dana White addresses Jacare testing positive for Covid-19 at UFC 249

