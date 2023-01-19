HOT OFF THE WIRE

Matt Frevola blasts ‘dumb SF’ Dana White Slap Fighting show

January 19, 2023
On Wednesday night Dana White’s Power Slap show debuted on TBS and it received mixed reviews.

One of those reviews came from rising UFC star Matt Frevola, who took his thoughts to Twitter on Thursday morning.

“I don’t want to know how much money went into this Power Slap shit,” he tweeted. Why not put that money towards making the UFC a better overall product and legitimizing the sport? It’s also dumb af lol.”

Several people replied to the post, including one who pointed out that the UFC should have invested in jiu-Jitsu, boxing, or kickboxing leagues to which Frevola replied, “Good point.”

Someone else asked him what he felt the UFC needed to implement before investing in Slap Fighting.

“Judging/fight scoring needs to be improved,” he tweeted. “Better ranking system. Fighter healthcare. Yearly tournament in a weight class similar to what some other promotions have done would be cool imo. It’s not just paying fighters more but rather investing more into fighters.”

Some joked he should delete the tweet before Dana White got upset.

Frevola is coming off a first-round KO of Ottman Azaitar at UFC 281.

