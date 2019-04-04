Matt Dixon game plan is to get the job done in EXN 357 title fight

A year and a half into his pro career, welterweight prospect Matt Dixon has performed just about as well as could be expected.

In seven bouts, Dixon has gone undefeated with five finishes in his seven victories. Dixon attributes his strong start to the fact that even before he turned pro he was treating his career as such.

“When I first started fighting I started looking at it like I was a professional fighter, and not only that, but as if I were a world champion,” Dixon told MMAWeekly.com. “I don’t believe in waiting you are a professional to start acting like a professional.

“These last two years have been going amazing as a professional. Right now we’re peaking. Everything is getting gradually better and better. It’s been a lot of lessons for sure, but I’m very happy with the way things have been going thus far.”

While his success – especially against fighters that more often than not have had far more experience than he has – might be a point of pride for a lot of fighters, for Dixon it’s not something he reminisces about too much.

“That’s a great thing to look back on, but I look at that and I expected that,” said Dixon. “I don’t say that in an arrogant way. I don’t ever sit back and take that in, I just think about what I need to do right now to get better.

“I don’t spend too much time thinking about the guys that I’ve beat. All that stuff is great, and I’m grateful for the outcome, but my focus right now is getting that welterweight strap in the UFC – I’m focused on looking forward.”

On Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dixon (7-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Braden Smith (10-3) in the 170-pound championship main event of XFN 357.

TRENDING > UFC 239 to anchor International Fight Week as lone fight card

“Really my mentality has always been to just get the job done,” Dixon said. “That’s my focus. I don’t really think about Plan B, Plan C, there’s just Plan A, which is to get the job done. So whatever I have to do to get the job done it’s what I’ve got to do.

“I like to have all my weapons sharp and I like to have all my options available in the fight. To plan things out is not really the way I go about things; it’s not really my process.”

While he’s not one to look back on past successes, Dixon does have an eye towards the future when it comes to his development and how he would like to see his game progress.

“I try to take it one fight at a time for sure, but at the same time I have a vision of where I would want to be,” said Dixon. “I try to stay as present as possible.

“I definitely set goals for myself, but normally what I set goals for is my overall development as a mixed martial artist. Not necessarily what this achievement is or what that achievement is, but my overall development of becoming the best – that’s what I set my focus for goal-wise.”