Matt Brown would love rematches with Demian Maia, Donald Cerrone and Robbie Lawler | Video

June 20, 2021
“The Immortal” Matt Brown picked up a highlight reel knockout win over Dhiego Lima on Saturday in a welterweight match that kicked off the UFC Vegas 29 main card. Following the fight, during the event’s post-fight press conference, Brown discussed his desire to rematch some opponents that hold wins over him. He named three: Demian Maia, Donald Cerrone, and Robbie Lawler.

Brown spoke about his win over Lima, how long he has left in the sport, among other things. Hear everything “The Immortal” had to say following Saturday’s bonus-winning knockout.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

