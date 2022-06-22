Mateusz Gamrot thinks others are ‘scared’ to fight him ahead of headliner with Arman Tsarukyan

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mateusz Gamrot

June 22, 2022
Mateusz Gamrot is gearing up to face Arman Tsarukyan in what will be his first UFC main event on Saturday night but it took a long road to get there.

He says there’s something he and his opponent have in common … no one wanted to fight them.

“Nobody want to fight with Arman, a lot of people are scared of him,” Gamrot said during his media day appearance. “Nobody want to fight with me. We will meet together in the Octagon. He’s a great fighter. Good striker, good wrestling, but I think his weakness is jiu-jitsu. I’m more experienced guy with five rounds. I’m used to the pressure. I used to be champion (in KSW) and I think it’s going to be a great show.”

The fight, a five-round affair, won’t be a quick one and done for either man, Gamrot predicts.

“I don’t want to finish the fight too early,” Gamrot said. “This is going to be five rounds of violence. This is probably going to be the biggest test for me so far and I’m super ready for this guy. If I see an opportunity early, I will take it.”

Gamrot is riding a three-fight win streak with recent victories over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira.

UFC Vegas 57 takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas.

