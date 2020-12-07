Marvin Vettori wants UFC title fight, says he already beat champ Israel Adesanya

The UFC middleweight division has a new contender. Marvin Vettori picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday when he soundly defeated No. 4 ranked Jack Hermansson in the UFC Vegas 16 main event.

With the win, Vettori is now riding a four-fight winning streak, and will likely leap his way into the top five rankings. With the top of the division in his sight, Vettori called for a rematch against champion Israel Adesanya.

Vettori gave Adesanya the toughest test of his career, taking “The Last Stylebender” to a split decision in April 2018.

“I want to go straight to the title,” Vettori said during Saturday’s post-fight press conference.

When the two faced off on the UFC on FOX 29 main card, one judge scored the fight for Vettori. “The Italian Dream” believes he defeated Adesanya that night and got the short end of the stick on a split decision.

“Israel is full of s–t. He was like, oh, I don’t think I’ll ever see Marvin again. Like he will never make it to the title against me. Guess what motherf—er, I’m here,” said the Italian contender.

“He thinks he’s got it all figured out. He’s got nothing figured out. I know his true colors. I’ve met him a few times. I’ve fought him. I know his true colors. I won that fight.”

