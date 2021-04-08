Marvin Vettori wants to break Kevin Holland in UFC Vegas 23 main event

Marvin Vettori talks about the frustration of an opponent dropping off so close to a fight and what he expects in his match with Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 23 on Saturday.

Vettori, the No. 6 ranked middleweight, was scheduled to take on No. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till was forced out of the bout due to injury. Holland stepped up on short notice to replace Till with hopes of solidifying his place as a 185-pound contender despite suffering a loss in his last outing.

