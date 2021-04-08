Marvin Vettori wants to break Kevin Holland in UFC Vegas 23 main event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 8, 2021
Marvin Vettori talks about the frustration of an opponent dropping off so close to a fight and what he expects in his match with Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 23 on Saturday.

Vettori, the No. 6 ranked middleweight, was scheduled to take on No. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till was forced out of the bout due to injury. Holland stepped up on short notice to replace Till with hopes of solidifying his place as a 185-pound contender despite suffering a loss in his last outing.

(Courtesy of UFC)

