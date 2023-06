Watch Marvin Vettori defeat Jack Hermansson in a ‘Fight of the Night’ battle

Marvin Vettori is ranked No. 3 in the UFC middleweight division and will look to keep his place in the rankings when he takes on No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier in the UFC on ESPN 47 main event.

Before Vettori and Cannonier step inside the octagon this weekend, look back on Vettori’s Fight of the Night win over Jack Hermansson back in December 2020.

UFC Vegas 75 Free Fight | Marvin Vettori vs. Jack Hermansson

(Video courtesy of UFC)