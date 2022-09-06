Marvin Vettori vows to come back better than ever after UFC Paris loss

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 6, 2022
Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori took a tough loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in the UFC Paris co-main event on Saturday.

Whittaker dominated Vettori through three rounds winning by unanimous decision. On Monday, Vettori released a brief statement on social media vowing to come back better.

“This game aint for the faint of heart. We got big shoulder, and we don’t quit. There is just one way and that is forward. I promise everyone I’ll be back better than ever. Hat off to Whittaker, good execution and good adjustments. Nothing change, we are gonna be champion one day. I promise you that,” Vettori wrote on Instagram.

