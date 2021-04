Marvin Vettori: I should be next for Israel Adesanya | UFC Vegas 23 video

Marvin Vettori makes the case as to why he should be next to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt. Hear everything Vettori had to say at the UFC Vegas 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) post-fight press conference, following his win over Kevin Holland.

