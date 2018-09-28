Martin Nguyen Vacates ONE Championship Lightweight Title

Martin Nguyen has been forced to relinquish his ONE Championship lightweight title because of a serious knee injury. The announcement was made on Facebook by the promotion’s CEO and Founder, Chatri Sityodtong.

Nguyen (11-3) remains the featherweight champion. He had originally been booked to defend his lightweight belt for the first time against the winner of next month’s fight between Shinya Aoki and Ev Ting, which is set for ONE: Kingdom of Heroes in Bangkok.

That title match was supposed to happen at ONE Championship’s inaugural Tokyo event at Ryōgoku Kokugikan on March 31. However, it appears that Nguyen’s knee injury is so serious he could not commit to defending the belt in six month’s time.

The news comes at a time when ONE Championship is being strongly linked with a move for Eddie Alvarez. The former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion is currently a free agent and has fought five times for Japanese promotion Dream.

The only fighter to beat Alvarez during his previous stint fighting in Asia was Aoki, although the American did avenge that loss with a win under the Bellator banner. Should he sign with ONE Championship, a third fight between the two would surely be high on the agenda.