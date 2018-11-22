Martin Day Sees Himself Dominating Pingyuan Li at UFC Beijing

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 22, 2018
Following a loss to Jaime Alvarez at Dana White’s Contender Series to close out 2017, bantamweight Martin Day has rebounded in fine fashion, picking up three wins in three bouts in 2018.

For Day, there wasn’t much more he felt he could have done differently in his fights, and for him, the effort he has put in has rewarded him with another opportunity in the UFC.

“I feel like each of these wins has been catapulting me closer to the direction I want to go,” Day told MMAWeekly.com. “I got three wins and two of them were finishes, and the one that wasn’t was a lopsided victory on my end. I think I’ve been performing real well and it’s put me in the position where I am now.”

What has helped Day get back on track this year is not making major changes, but just continuing down the path he has been going for the past nearly four years since his pro debut.

“The fighter I was yesterday would get beaten up by the fighter I am today,” said Day. “I feel my evolution has come along so quickly.

“When I started out my pro MMA career four years ago all I knew how to do was kickbox. Just looking how far I’ve come in four short years, we’re looking at a much more evolved version of myself.”

With his current winning streak, Day (9-2) gets his shot at the UFC when he faces Pingyuan Li (14-4) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC Fight Night 141 in Beijing, China, on Saturday.

“Stylistically it offers up an exciting fight,” Day said. “I think (Li is) going to try to start out striking with me, but once he feels outclassed on the feet he’ll try to take me down. I see myself dominating on the feet, and actually dominating in every aspect of this fight.

“My Jiu-Jitsu is underrated. I can go on the floor and dominate there. But I choose to keep it standing and keep the fight exciting and that’s what I want to do – give the fans an exciting fight.”

With a second chance at the UFC, Day is looking to impress all around and have both the promotion and the fans wanting him to keep coming back for consistent action in 2019.

“Next year I want to go undefeated in the UFC and be at least 4-0 in the UFC,” said Day. “I plan on staying active. I plan on putting on exciting fights. And I plan on the UFC calling me back frequently.”

               

