Marnic Mann looks to keep her undefeated record intact in LFA 130 co-main event

Following a year off from fighting, strawweight Marnic Mann was finally able to get back to action last October, making her LFA debut against Pauline Macias.

Having come into her bout versus Macias with three finishes in her first three fights, Mann was able to keep her streak going, picking up a third round submission win against her toughest competition yet.

“I had to kind of postpone my LFA debut because I had ignored an injury for a long time and then it finally took its toll and I had to take some time off,” Mann told MMAWeekly.com. “I still trained around it, but I had to wait until I could actually take a fight again.

“Getting in there and picking up a win for my LFA debut, and against a Contender Series vet and somebody who had never lost in the LFA (in Macias) was pretty big, and I was pretty proud of myself for that.”

Having had a bit of time to further work on her game since the fight with Macias, Mann feels like she’ been an even more complete fighter in her next bout.

“It’s been about six months since my last fight and I’ve already made huge improvements and have added more stuff to my game,” said Mann. “I’m actually pretty well-rounded and focus on every area that I can.

“I would say my striking has made a lot of improvement as well. I’m very comfortable on the ground but I feel that I’m starting to move better on my feet and feel more comfortable there.”

This Friday in New Town, North Dakota, Mann (4-0) will look to keep her undefeated streak alive when she faces Kelsey Arnesen (1-1) in the 125-pound co-main event of LFA 130.

“Kelsey actually fought on the same (LFA 116) card I did in Vail, Colorado, and I was really impressed with her level of ground control,” Mann said. “She’s only had what I understand three fights total, but her ability to stay calm in there and execute what she’s trying to do is really impressive. I’m really excited.”

As she continues to build a name for herself in the strawweight division, Mann wants to focus on one thing at a time and not look too far ahead to what could come her way in 2022.

“I’m good at taking everything one fight at a time, just so I’m not feeling overwhelmed or anything,” said Mann. “I just focus on what’s in front of me, then the next thing and the next thing.”