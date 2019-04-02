HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ruslan Magomedov

featuredUFC heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov receives lifetime ban from USADA

featuredJustin Gaethje: ‘I’m on my way to Khabib, I know I’m the toughest matchup for him’

Justin Gaethje KOs Edson Barboza UFC Philly

featuredJustin Gaethje puts Edson Barboza to sleep with hellacious knockout in UFC Philly main event

featuredUFC on ESPN 2 Live Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Marlon Vera throwing out the rankings after UFC on ESPN+ 6 finish of Frankie Saenz

April 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

Looking back on his March 23 victory over Frankie Saenz at UFC on ESPN+ 6, bantamweight Marlon “Chito” Vera was able to overcome scheduling issues to have what he feels like was a solid performance that culminated in an 85-second TKO.

“I felt like I had a great time in this fight,” Vera told MMAWeekly.com. “Everything was good. I was ready to go. I was a little bit upset because what happened in Las Vegas (for UFC 235) when I had to pull out of the fight. I was glad the UFC was able to reschedule my fight quick.

“I believe every time you get in there you’ve got to try something tougher and put in the work. I’m happy with the experience. I’m happy with the fight. It was a good win for me. Not everybody (finished) that guy, he’s a tough guy, so I was happy with my performance.”

Having picked up his third win in a row with the victory over Saenz, Vera’s focus now shifts towards improving his game before he lines up his next fight.

“I believe in camp you don’t get better, you just get ready for a fight,” said Vera. “The time to get better is now, when the fight is over. You get healthier, train, ask questions, learn new stuff and try to get better.

TRENDING > Michelle Waterson focused on UFC strawweight championship

“When you the get a fight, you just keep getting ready for one person. I believe in camp, it’s just getting ready for one thing, outside of camp you should be getting better and better.”

With a stacked 135-pound division ahead of him, Vera feels like there’s no end to the match-ups he could get as he looks to continue his winning streak in 2019.

“There’s a bunch of guys in there looking for a fight,” Vera said. “I believe I’ll be ready to go and everything like that. I don’t really care about rankings, I just care about wins. Sometimes rankings are more about popular guys, so I don’t really think about it, I just think about wins.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA