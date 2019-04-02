Marlon Vera throwing out the rankings after UFC on ESPN+ 6 finish of Frankie Saenz

Looking back on his March 23 victory over Frankie Saenz at UFC on ESPN+ 6, bantamweight Marlon “Chito” Vera was able to overcome scheduling issues to have what he feels like was a solid performance that culminated in an 85-second TKO.

“I felt like I had a great time in this fight,” Vera told MMAWeekly.com. “Everything was good. I was ready to go. I was a little bit upset because what happened in Las Vegas (for UFC 235) when I had to pull out of the fight. I was glad the UFC was able to reschedule my fight quick.

“I believe every time you get in there you’ve got to try something tougher and put in the work. I’m happy with the experience. I’m happy with the fight. It was a good win for me. Not everybody (finished) that guy, he’s a tough guy, so I was happy with my performance.”

Having picked up his third win in a row with the victory over Saenz, Vera’s focus now shifts towards improving his game before he lines up his next fight.

“I believe in camp you don’t get better, you just get ready for a fight,” said Vera. “The time to get better is now, when the fight is over. You get healthier, train, ask questions, learn new stuff and try to get better.

“When you the get a fight, you just keep getting ready for one person. I believe in camp, it’s just getting ready for one thing, outside of camp you should be getting better and better.”

With a stacked 135-pound division ahead of him, Vera feels like there’s no end to the match-ups he could get as he looks to continue his winning streak in 2019.

“There’s a bunch of guys in there looking for a fight,” Vera said. “I believe I’ll be ready to go and everything like that. I don’t really care about rankings, I just care about wins. Sometimes rankings are more about popular guys, so I don’t really think about it, I just think about wins.”