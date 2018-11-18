Marlon Vera Mounts Miraculous Comeback (UFC Fight Night 140 Highlights)

What a different a round makes, Marlon Vera gets the comeback win by submission. pic.twitter.com/Iid8OypRam — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Marlon Vera’s come-from-behind victory over Guido Cannetti at UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday in Buenos Aires.

Following its debut in Argentina, the UFC returns to China for its first event in Beijing, where heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes square off in the main event. UFC Fight Night 141 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, with the first fight starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

