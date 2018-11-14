Marlon Vera Looking to ‘Take Out Old Guys That Don’t Belong’ at UFC Buenos Aires

After hitting a roadblock in his previous two bouts, bantamweight Marlon Vera was able to rebound in his most recent fight by picking up a second round TKO of Wuliji Buren at UFC 227 in August.

For Vera, knowing what Buren’s game plan would be heading into the fight helped play a big part in him being able to take control of the bout and get the finish.

“It was good to get a win. It was good to bounce back after two tough decision (losses),” Vera told MMAWeekly.com. “There’s no regret (in the losses). I take the loss and then I learn from those fights and work to improve in MMA.

“I took the first round to read (Buren) and see what got. I knew he wanted to take it to the ground, he also could hit. On the second round I put the pressure on and finished the fight.”

While Vera has been more than willing to take last minute fights, for his upcoming bout he’s had a bit more time to prepare, which he chooses to place the emphasis on his own skills rather than preparing specifically for someone else.

“We can only control the things we can control,” said Vera. “I can control trying to get as better as I can. I can control being in shape. If I’m in shape, I can put on the pressure and run people over. The rest I cannot control.

“I cannot control getting with an elbow and the referee stopping the fight, I cannot control being knocked out. I can only control working hard and being ready to fight anyone.”

At UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Vera (13-5-1) returns to the iconic Octagon to face Guido Cannetti (8-3) in a main card 135-pound bout.

“This is a guy who talks a lot, but now he has to back it up,” Vera said of Cannetti. “It’s really hard to get into my head. I stay focused on me. I focus on getting better. I focus on taking him apart.

“I know this might be his last fight in the UFC. My job is to take out these old guys that don’t belong in the division – kick them out – and go and chase the Top 15.”

Not one to stay inactive for long, Vera has no intentions of shutting things down for the year to focus on 2019, but instead has an eye to return before the end of 2018 if possible.

“I’m definitely looking forward to fighting again in December,” said Vera. “I already have a couple of guys in my head. I have a couple of fights and dates (in mind). If somebody gets hurt, I’ll call Dana (White) or Sean (Shelby), and let them know if they need me, no pressure, I will be there.”