Marlon Vera Looking To Stay Active After UFC 227 Knockout Win

Coming off of two straight losses, UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera was in need of a win not only to get himself back on track, but to potentially remain in the company.

Matched up with Wuliji Buren at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, Vera was able to get that much needed victory when he ended up finishing his opponent via second-round knockout.

“I felt great,” Vera told MMAWeekly.com. “That fight was a huge opportunity. To fight in LA in that area was a great opportunity and it was the right moment to take.”

According to Vera, his performance came after having to make alterations to his routine going into the fight. Nonetheless he was able to come out with the win.

“In the first round I felt really cold,” said Vera. “It was weird to me to go to the arena and wrap my hands and a little bit after walk to the cage. I’m a little bit more used to getting loose, getting some music on and relax a little bit. It is what it is. You have to make adjustments.”

Not only did Vera’s win help keep him signed to the UFC, it felt like a bit of redemption coming off two losses he felt like were not deserved.

“I was really angry about my last two opponents,” Vera said. “I feel like could win those fights. If you do not finish your opponent then this is a points game, and I felt I did enough.

“For this fight, Colin Oyama told me I should go in there and empty everything, so I said okay, let’s rock the boat.”

Back on the wining track, Vera would like to keep things rolling and finish out 2018 on a hot streak.

“I’d like to stay active, so any opportunity they give to me, I’ll take it,” said Vera. “I will take a week to recover (after this fight) and then I’ll get back into the gym and start getting ready.”