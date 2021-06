Marlon Vera: “I’m Gonna Beat on Davey Grant’s Face and Break Him” | UFC Vegas 29 Media Day

No. 15 ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera faces Davey Grant on the UFC Vegas 29 main card on Saturday and predicts victory.

During Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 29 Media Day, Vera said that he plans to break Grant. The two previously fought in February 2016 with Grant defeating Vera by unanimous decision. Vera says it’s going to be much different in the rematch.

