Marlon Vera Drops Wuliji Buren With the Liver Shot (UFC 227 Highlights)

LIVER SHOT!@ChitoVeraUFC cripples Buren with a NASTY body shot and finishes it in round 2! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/eAxygIL7XL — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 4, 2018

Check out highlights from Marlon Vera’s second-round liver shot stoppage of Wuliji Buren at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Following an incredible pace of shows over the summer, the UFC slows it down in August with the next two weeks on the sidelines. The fight promotion next lands in Lincoln, Neb., for UFC Fight Night 135 on Aug. 25, when Justin Gaethje and James Vick take the headlining roll in a lightweight battle that promises fireworks.

