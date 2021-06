Marlon Vera calls out Dominick Cruz following UFC Vegas 29 win | Video

Marlon “Chito” Vera picked up a unanimous decision win over Davey Grant on the UFC Vegas 29 main card on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Vera called out former champion Dominick Cruz.

Hear everything Vera had to say following his convincing win over Grant.

