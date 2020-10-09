Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen set for UFC Fight Island 5 (weigh-in results)

The main event for the UFC’s midway point during its second stint on Fight Island is set after Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen made weight for their UFC Fight Island 5 bout.

Moraes is only one fight removed from his attempt to take the UFC bantamweight belt from Henry Cejudo. Sandhagen is fresh off of a loss to Aljamain Sterling.

Petr Yan now holds the UFC bantamweight belt. He became champion by defeating Jose Aldo for the title after Cejudo retired, vacating the belt.

With Yan now champion and expected to defend against Sterling, Moraes and Sandhagen are each looking for a big win to remain in the mix for a shot at the belt.

Moraes and Sandhagen each hit the upper limit for their bantamweight main event at 136 pounds.

The UFC Fight Island 5 co-main event features Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani.

Barboza is a fan favorite, but has lost five of his last six bouts, including his featherweight debut in his last outing. He easily made weight at 145.5 pounds, as he searches for his first featherweight victory.

His opponent, Makwan Amirkhani is 6-2 under the UFC banner, but faces his toughest test to date in Barboza after weighing 146 for Saturday’s bout.

All UFC Fight Island 5 fighters made weight.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen weigh-in results

UFC Fight Island 5 Main Card (8pm ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Marlon Moraes (136) vs Cory Sandhagen (136)

Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza (145.5) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs Marcin Tybura (263)

Markus Perez (186) vs Dricus Du Plessis (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs Alan Baudot (254)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs Ilia Topuria (146)

UFC Fight Island 5 Prelims (5pm ET on ESPN+)

Tom Breese (186) vs KB Bhullar (186)

Chris Daukaus (227) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Impa Kasanganay (185.5) vs Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

Ali AlQaisi (136) vs Tony Kelley (136)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs Omar Morales (145.5)

Tracy Cortez (136) vs Stephanie Egger (135.5)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (126)

UFC Fight Island 5 weigh-in video: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC Fight Island 5 weigh-in video: Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani

(Videos courtesy of MMA Junkie)