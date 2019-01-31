Marlon Moraes: ‘I’m Coming for Revenge’ (UFC Fortaleza Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Marlon Moraes is looking to avenge his split-decision loss to Raphael Assuncao from two years ago in the UFC Fortaleza main event on Saturday. The event takes place at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The two previously fought at UFC 212 in June 2017.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.