Raphael Assuncao: Another Win Over Marlon Moraes and 'I Can Finally Get My Title Shot'

Jon Jones UFC 235 Pre-Fight NSAC Hearing

Jon Jones Receives License for UFC 235 After Lengthy Hearing with Nevada Commission

Conor McGregor Receives Lighter Penalty Than Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended 9 Months, Faces Massive Fine for UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl

Marlon Moraes: 'I'm Coming for Revenge' (UFC Fortaleza Video)

January 31, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Marlon Moraes is looking to avenge his split-decision loss to Raphael Assuncao from two years ago in the UFC Fortaleza main event on Saturday. The event takes place at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The two previously fought at UFC 212 in June 2017.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.

