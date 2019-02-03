HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMarlon Moraes Submits Raphael Assuncao in Rematch Then Takes a Shot at UFC Champ TJ Dillashaw

UFC Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Marlon Moraes

featuredMarlon Moraes Wanted to Fight Dominick Cruz Because He’s the ‘Best Bantamweight in History’

Jose Aldo UFC Fortaleza weigh-in

featuredUFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Weigh-in Results: One Fighter 7 Pounds Over

Marlon Moraes Gets Revenge, Calls Out TJ Dillashaw (UFC Fortaleza Highlights)

February 2, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 main event between Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao in Fortaleza, Brazil.

RELATED:

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event in Brazil in 2019 with plans to return later in the year.

The fight promotion keeps traveling south next week with its first trip of the year to Australia for UFC 234. The Melbourne fight card is topped by Robert Whittaker putting his middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum with former 185-pound kingpin Anderson Silva putting his legacy on the line against Israel Adesanya, whom many consider to be the new, refined version of Silva.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA