Mark Zuckerberg shares MMA training footage, UFC fighters react

Facebook founder and Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zukerberg, shared a video of himself in the gym training. The billionaire looked pretty comfortable on the mats and UFC fighters took notice.

Zuckerberg was putting in work with ‘training partner’ Khai Wu, a 6-4 fighter who competed on Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Saturday. He dropped a unanimous decision to Joshua Dillon.

“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight . Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Several UFC fighters weighed in on Zuckerberg’s training footage, including current and former champions. Check out some of the reactions.

Conor McGregor: “Yo!!! F****** awesome Mark!”

Alexander Volkanovski: “Looking the goods”

Cody Garbrandt: “Okay!!!! Respect to you”

Chris Weidman: “pretty awesome!”

Gilbert Burns: “That’s dope”

Sean O’Malley: “Damnnn!! love seeing this.”

Urijah Faber: “The Triple Threat (accompanied by brain, fist, and money bag emojis)”

Joe Lauzon: “This is awesome.”

Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC Paris main and co-main events | Video