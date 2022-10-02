Mark Zuckerberg attended ‘closed to the public’ UFC Vegas 61 on Saturday

Women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern was the first to shed light on why UFC Vegas 61 took place without media and spectators in attendance.

Earlier in fight week, the promotion sent out a press release stating that event would be ‘closed to the public and media.’

“UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan taking place at the Apex on October 1st will be closed to the public and media. Media will be available to attend the media day on Wed., Sept. 28 and official weigh-ins on Fri., Sept. 30.

“Athlete interviews, fight night images and official scorecards will be provided via email sent out to credentialed media the morning of Sat., Oct. 1,” the press release read.

During the UFC 261 Media Day on Wednesday, Dern said that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the UFC Apex.

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event,” Dern said. “So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know.”

UFC president Dana White denied Dern’s claims via social media, calling the rumor ‘bullshit.”

“Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit,” White wrote on Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. https://t.co/VbdFATcltd — danawhite (@danawhite) September 29, 2022

The Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Meta was in attendance on Saturday sitting cage side with his wife, Priscilla Chan. The UFC posted a photo of White and Zuckerberg at the event to instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg shares MMA training footage, UFC fighters react