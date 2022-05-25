HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMark Munoz denies report of school fighting controversy ‘I desire to be a positive influence on kids’

Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 post-fight

featuredGlover Teixeira: ‘Charles Oliveira is still the champion’

Holly Holm UFC 246 post-fight presser

featuredJackson Wink MMA blasts judging following Holly Holm loss

Valentina Shevchenko UFC 255 post-fight

featuredValentina Shevchenko gives her pick in Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes rematch

Mark Munoz denies report of school fighting controversy ‘I desire to be a positive influence on kids’

May 25, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former UFC fighter Mark Munoz was in the news this week when TMZ reported that he has been removed from his position as a high school wrestling coach after reports he was allowing the students to settle arguments by with boxing.

“According to sources close to Munoz, two students got into an argument on the playground … and then went to Munoz — who we’re told was not made aware of the tiff — to ask if they could put on boxing gloves and settle things,” TMZ reported.

Munoz has denied those claims in a statement to MMA Junkie.

“With every ounce of who I am, I desire to be a positive influence on kids, to teach kids to be the very best wrestlers, to speak loudly against bullying, and to honor my Lord Jesus Christ,” Munoz wrote. “There are thousands of wrestlers who I have coached that would affirm those truths from first-hand experience. Under no circumstance would I encourage kids to settle a dispute through fighting.”

According to MMA Junkie, the school confirmed Munoz was on “administration leave” and would not return to his job.

Glover Teixeira: ‘Charles Oliveira is still the champion’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA