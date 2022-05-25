Mark Munoz denies report of school fighting controversy ‘I desire to be a positive influence on kids’

Former UFC fighter Mark Munoz was in the news this week when TMZ reported that he has been removed from his position as a high school wrestling coach after reports he was allowing the students to settle arguments by with boxing.

“According to sources close to Munoz, two students got into an argument on the playground … and then went to Munoz — who we’re told was not made aware of the tiff — to ask if they could put on boxing gloves and settle things,” TMZ reported.

Munoz has denied those claims in a statement to MMA Junkie.

“With every ounce of who I am, I desire to be a positive influence on kids, to teach kids to be the very best wrestlers, to speak loudly against bullying, and to honor my Lord Jesus Christ,” Munoz wrote. “There are thousands of wrestlers who I have coached that would affirm those truths from first-hand experience. Under no circumstance would I encourage kids to settle a dispute through fighting.”

According to MMA Junkie, the school confirmed Munoz was on “administration leave” and would not return to his job.

