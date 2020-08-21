Mark Lemminger wants to show who he is at Bellator 244

When it comes to his second round TKO victory over Jake Smith at Bellator 242 on July 24, there’s not much for welterweight Mark Lemminger to complain about.

While the fight didn’t play out initially how he had hoped it would, having a solid performance and picking up a win in his first bout in 10 months more than made up for any complications Lemminger ran into.

“I kind of foresaw (the fight with Smith) going differently, but fighting’s crazy, you go out there and it never goes the way you expect it to go,” Lemminger told MMAWeekly.com. “You have to adapt and figure it out.

“It went good. I really have no complains. I didn’t have a lot of time to relish that victory because I got right back at it training for this next fight, but that’s the way I like it.”

For Lemminger the chance to enjoy his win over Smith was short as he agreed to another fight less than a month later. Having had a lack of fights in the previous year the chance to fight again so soon appealed to Lemminger.

“This last year I’ve had tons of proposed fights, so I’ve basically been training for fights the entire year,” said Lemminger. “I have more of a fire under my butt than I ever had.

“You can get burnt out, so you do have to be careful you don’t push your body too hard. I try to be aware of that, be aware of the small injuries, and take time off when I need it. I’m lucky that I’ve been healthy enough and motivated to keep the fights going.”

This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Lemminger (11-1) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Yaroslav Amosov (23-0) in a preliminary 175-pound bout at Bellator 244.

“He’s a very good fighter, and he’s a talented guy, but I don’t see him being better at anything that I’m not good at,” Lemminger said of Amosov. “I think this is a good chance to show off who I am. I always rise to the occasion, so I’m glad I have an opponent like this to train for and motivate me.”

With so many missed opportunities over the last year, Lemminger is eager to fight as often as he can and close out 2020 with as many bouts as possible.

“If I come out of this one and I’m injury-free, I’m up for another one right away,” said Lemminger. “It took me a while to start making some money in this sport, and now that I am, I want to keep those paychecks coming in.”