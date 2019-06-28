Mark Lemminger is full steam ahead as he steps into LFA 70 co-main event

Following a unanimous-decision win over Rocky Edwards in September of last year, welterweight Mark Lemminger has been on the sidelines waiting to get back to fighting.

According to Lemminger, the time off was not something he planned. Rather than let the time off get to him, he was able to use it productively.

“After that Rocky fight, I was looking to line up another fight, but for reason after reason fights kept falling through,” Lemminger told MMAWeekly.com. “I used to get a little frustrated, but through my career I’ve constantly had opponent switches at the last minute or things come up. It doesn’t even affect me anymore, to be honest with you.

“I think it’s been beneficial for me. It kind of let me keep working on my skills and keeping grinding at it, but I didn’t have the pressure of cutting the weight and dieting. I just kind of got to practice and enjoy it, and I think it has helped me a lot.”

Lemminger feels he doesn’t need to have a fight to tell where he his game is at in 2019, as he can view the advancements in his game in every day training.

“I can see those improvements,” said Lemminger. “Everything I do in my life I’m either doing it all the way or not at all. I’ve been improving since I started this, and will continue improving until I’m done with it. I can see those improvements in practice every day.”

On Friday in Madison, Wisc., Lemminger (8-1) will look to finally kick off his 2019 in successful fashion when he faces Isaac Steele (7-1) in the welterweight co-main event of LFA 70.

“I feel like I match up pretty well against him,” Lemminger said of Steele. “He’s a talented, well-rounded, fighter, but I think I am as well. I think I’m a little better. I think if I use my strengths in there and drive the match I will win every round against him.”

After building himself up locally, Lemminger is looking for his LFA debut to be a step forward in his career that he’s been waiting for quite some time to take.

“I definitely hope it is that opportunity,” said Lemminger. “I think I’m a little overdue for that opportunity. There are fighters who aren’t as good as me that are getting a little more recognition than I am.

“That being said, I don’t let that bother me either. I take it one fight at a time and live my life. What happens, happens, I guess. I’m not going to dwell on anything. I’m just going to do whatever I can to win this fight, and whatever comes after that I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it.”