Mark Hunt says he lost his uncle in New Zealand shootings

When a horrible incident like what happened in the New Zealand mosque shootings occurs, there is rarely a corner of the world that isn’t affected. The mixed martial arts world, of course, was not spared in this recent tragedy.

On Friday, March 15, there were mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, with the death toll reaching 50 people.

Interim UFC middleweight title contender Israel Adesanya is Nigerian born, but resides in New Zealand. He didn’t seem to be directly affected, but issued a strong statement of support for his countrymen. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt, however, did suffer a direct blow from the incident.

Hunt said via an Instagram post that he lost his uncle to the violence that occurred in Christchurch, though he was heartened by the support from fellow New Zealanders.

“The support here in New Zealand has been so great, we’re lost for words. I live in Auckland, but went down to Christchurch after hearing about the shooting. Sadly, I lost my uncle in the shooting,” Hunt wrote.

“We were standing on the side of the road in Christchurch and this brother drives past and shows a heart symbol with his hands… then, 5 minutes later, he comes back and did this…”