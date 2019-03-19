HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stephen Thompson UFC 209

featuredStephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson eyes a faster path back to the title now that Kamaru Usman is champion

Dana White on UFC-ESPN Deal

featuredUFC strikes landmark pay-per-view deal with ESPN, extends broadcast deal through 2025

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Early Weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor in negotiations for next fight, targeting summer return to the UFC

featuredDana White not happy following backstage fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Mark Hunt says he lost his uncle in New Zealand shootings

March 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

When a horrible incident like what happened in the New Zealand mosque shootings occurs, there is rarely a corner of the world that isn’t affected. The mixed martial arts world, of course, was not spared in this recent tragedy.

On Friday, March 15, there were mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, with the death toll reaching 50 people.

Interim UFC middleweight title contender Israel Adesanya is Nigerian born, but resides in New Zealand. He didn’t seem to be directly affected, but issued a strong statement of support for his countrymen. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt, however, did suffer a direct blow from the incident.

Hunt said via an Instagram post that he lost his uncle to the violence that occurred in Christchurch, though he was heartened by the support from fellow New Zealanders.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor continues push for UFC ownership shares

“The support here in New Zealand has been so great, we’re lost for words. I live in Auckland, but went down to Christchurch after hearing about the shooting. Sadly, I lost my uncle in the shooting,” Hunt wrote.

“We were standing on the side of the road in Christchurch and this brother drives past and shows a heart symbol with his hands… then, 5 minutes later, he comes back and did this…”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA