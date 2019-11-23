Mark Hunt loses lawsuit, rips UFC, Dana White: ‘Someone’s going to put you (expletive) down!’

Former UFC fighter Mark Hunt learned recently that his lawsuit against the UFC has been shot down. He’s none too happy about it and took to his Instagram account to blast the UFC and company president Dana White.

“I am not the first to sue this rip off company and sure as hell wont be the last to sue the UFC,” said Hunt. “You can’t keep ripping fighters off and run monopoly on the market. Someone’s going to put you motherf***ers down.”

Hunt left the UFC after fulfilling his contract with a loss to Justin Willis on Dec. 2, 2018. The lawsuit was filed in January 2017, while he was still under contract.

The suit came about after he lost to WWE star and former UFC champion Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 and then learned that Lesnar tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene in a pre-fight drug test. The outcome of the bout was changed to a no contest, but Hunt argued that Lesnar was getting away with cheating and demanded the UFC turnover Lesnar’s $2.5 million fight purse to him.

That didn’t happen, of course, and Hunt filed a lawsuit claiming, among other things, that UFC officials conspired with Lesnar to avert anti-doping rules that would have stopped him from fighting at UFC 200.

Now that a Nevada court has shot down all of Hunts claims, he wasn’t about to sit quietly by and let it go.

“I tried to make things even on the battlefield of MMA, but again the cheating company (of Dana White and the UFC) – with all its billions they ripped everyone off – win again. Someone will die against a steroid using cheater and your s**t rip off company will be at fault, UFC,” Hunt wrote.

“I hope all you f***ers burn, filthy dog cunnnniesss (sic) ???????? You can go and get fuuuuuaaaaaarrrkkkkeddd (sic). Uwonthisbattlebutthewarwillcontinue #aliactmotherfuckers. I am not the first to sue this rip off company and sure as hell wont be the last to sue the UFC. You can’t keep ripping fighters off and run monopoly on the market. Someone’s going to put you motherf***ers down Dana White and UFC.”