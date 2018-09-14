Mark Hunt: ‘I’m Knocking Aleksei Oleinik Out’ – UFC Moscow

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former heavyweight title contender Mark Hunt has a simple but ominous plan for Aleksei Oleinik when the two meet in the main event at UFC Fight Night 136. The event takes place in Moscow and marks the fight promotion’s first trip to Russia.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 15, for full UFC Moscow: Hunt vs. Oleinik Live Results. First bout is slated for 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.