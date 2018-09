Watch Mark Hunt Flatten Frank Mir (UFC Moscow Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Mark Hunt earned a Performance of the Night award for this first-round knockout of former heavyweight champion Frank Mir at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir on March 19, 2016. Watch No. 8 UFC Heavyweight Hunt return to the Octagon to take on No. 11 ranked Aleksei Oleinik on Saturday, September 15 Live and Exclusive on UFC FIGHT PASS.

