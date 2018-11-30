HOT OFF THE WIRE
TUF 28 Finale Live Results

featuredTUF 28 Finale Results: Dos Anjos vs. Usman (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJunior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa Official As All Fighters Make Weight for UFC Adelaide

TUF 28 Finale Weigh-in Results

featuredTUF 28 Finale Weigh-in Results: Main Event and Finals Set, but Two Fighters Miss Weight

featuredKamaru Usman Out to Prove ‘I Am the Best Welterweight in the World’

Mark Hunt and Justin Willis Backstage Blow-Up Video; Tyson Pedro Chimes In

November 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

Things nearly boiled over backstage at the UFC Fight Night 142 weigh-in on Friday in Adelaide, Australia.

The situation between Mark Hunt and Justin Willis has been contentious all week, although Hunt’s compatriot Tyron Pedro indicated that he thinks most of the friction is simply Willis trying to psyche himself up for the fight. The only problem with that is the way he’s going about it.

According to Pedro, Willis’ jabs at Hunt are only serving to get the New Zealander angry, and in some infamous words, Pedro warns, you wouldn’t like Hunt when he’s angry.

Hunt and Willis square off as part of the UFC Fight Night 142 fight card on Saturday in Adelaide, which is expected to be Hunt’s final UFC bout, as he will likely explore other options around the globe.

TRENDING > Oscar De La Hoya Fires Back at Dana White: ‘Shut The [Expletive] Up’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Nov. 30, for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Full Live Results. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Mark Hunt and Justin Willis Weigh-in Blow-Up

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Tyson Pedro Comments on Hunt vs. Willis Friction

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA