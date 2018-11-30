Mark Hunt and Justin Willis Backstage Blow-Up Video; Tyson Pedro Chimes In

Things nearly boiled over backstage at the UFC Fight Night 142 weigh-in on Friday in Adelaide, Australia.

The situation between Mark Hunt and Justin Willis has been contentious all week, although Hunt’s compatriot Tyron Pedro indicated that he thinks most of the friction is simply Willis trying to psyche himself up for the fight. The only problem with that is the way he’s going about it.

According to Pedro, Willis’ jabs at Hunt are only serving to get the New Zealander angry, and in some infamous words, Pedro warns, you wouldn’t like Hunt when he’s angry.

Hunt and Willis square off as part of the UFC Fight Night 142 fight card on Saturday in Adelaide, which is expected to be Hunt’s final UFC bout, as he will likely explore other options around the globe.

TRENDING > Oscar De La Hoya Fires Back at Dana White: ‘Shut The [Expletive] Up’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Nov. 30, for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Full Live Results. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Mark Hunt and Justin Willis Weigh-in Blow-Up

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Tyson Pedro Comments on Hunt vs. Willis Friction

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)