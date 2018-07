Mark De La Rosa Taps Out Elias Garcia (UFC Boise Highlight)

RUNS IN THE FAMILY!@DeLaRosa_Mark gets the rear naked choke one week after @MontanaMarie211 does the same. #UFCBoise pic.twitter.com/03h2OfbbuE — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2018

Mark De La Rosa picked up his first UFC win on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 133 in Boise, Idaho, tapping out Elias Garcia via rear-naked choke. Check out the highlight of the second-round finish.