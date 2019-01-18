Mario Bautista Not Expecting Any Surprises from Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN+ 1

Looking over the course of his first two years as a pro, bantamweight Mario Bautista believes he’s been making the right steps in his career so far.

Since turning pro in 2017, Bautista has managed to go undefeated in his first six fights and has been able to have the type of performances that open peoples’ eyes.

“I feel like I’ve done pretty well,” Bautista told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve got the wins that I was supposed to get, finished most of my opponents, and I’ve been evolving every day along the way since my first pro fight. I’m pretty happy about how my career has started.

With his strong start, Bautista has earned himself a shot at the UFC. And while he’s managed to get to the top level of MMA, he knows now is no time to solely rely on what got him there.

“I’m going to be a lot more patient in this (first UFC) fight,” said Bautista. “At this level you’ve got to pick your shots a bit more, not going 110 percent rushing forward right off the bat. Learning to be patient was one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned over the past two years, and it will be on display Saturday.”

TRENDING > Till vs. Masvidal, Edwards vs. Nelson Headline UFC Fight Night in London in March

This Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., Bautista (6-0) will make his promotional debut versus Cory Sandhagen (9-1) in a UFC on ESPN+ 1 preliminary 135-pound bout.

“This is a great match-up,” Bautista said. “Patience will be key; the other guys that (Sandhagen has) fought in the UFC, they weren’t patient with him and they paid for it. I’ve sparred with people who move exactly like Cory; there won’t be any surprises for me Saturday night.”

Now that he’s in the UFC, Bautista is looking to have a year consistent with the past two and finish out 2019 undefeated.

“I’d like to fight in the UFC at least two more times this year,” said Bautista. “It’s hard to have a concrete goal beyond that, really, because you never know what opportunities will come up. I want to fight as much as possible and finish all of my opponents.”