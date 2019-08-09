Mario Bautista looking to build for the future following UFC on ESPN 4 win

Coming off a loss in his UFC debut this past January, bantamweight Mario Bautista was looking to rebound in his second fight for the promotion on July 20 versus Jin Soo Son at UFC on ESPN 4.

Following three rounds of action, Bautista was able to secure the unanimous decision over Son and his first UFC win in the process.

“It was a tough fight,” Bautista told MMAWeekly.com. “Son’s a tough competitor. I got to showcase a lot of my skills. It was my first UFC win and got a bonus on top of that, so it was an amazing night.”

Bautista admits following a loss in his UFC debut he felt his back was against the wall versus Son.

“Absolutely there was a little bit of pressure,” said Bautista. “I lost my first fight in the UFC debut. He lost his debut. It felt like we were almost fighting for our jobs because two losses in a row right off the bat does not look good. There was definitely pressure going into that fight to get the W.”

One thing that helped Bautista rebound was the fact that now he’s in the UFC he can concentrate on fighting full time.

“From my last fight, even though I lost, I was able to quit my job, so I was able to go to the gym twice a day and just train and get better,” Bautista said. “That showed in my fight (versus Son).

“I feel at ease that I got the win. I’m going to use this momentum to keep on training; with that paycheck I’m able to keep training full time and continue to get better. I’m going to build on top of this win.”

Now that he’s got a bit of breathing room, Bautista is looking to close out 2019 on a high note with another fight and hopefully a winning streak.

“I definitely want to get in at least one more fight before the end of the year,” said Bautista. “That’s what I’m hoping for. Hopefully something makes sense within a good timeframe. I would definitely like to take one more fight.”