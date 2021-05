Marina Rodriguez more than willing to fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Marina Rodriguez reflects on her UFC Vegas 26 win over Michelle Waterson and said she has no problem fighting former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Hear everything Rodriguez had to say during the UFC Vegas 26 Post-Fight Press Conference.

