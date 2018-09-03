Marat Gafurov Faces Koyomi Matsushima at ONE: Conquest of Heroes

Former ONE Championship featherweight champion Marat Gafurov has been added to the ONE: Conquest of Heroes fight card. The Russian returns to action on Sept. 22 in Jakarta, where he will go up against promotional newcomer Koyomi Matsushima.

Gafurov (16-1) lost the title in 2017 when he was stopped by Martin Nguyen. He’s won one fight since then and could potentially move into pole position for a shot at the champion, whom he already holds a submission win against, with victory at the Jakarta Convention Centre.

Matsushima (9-3) is a Pancrase veteran and one of three Japanese fighters who will feature on the card. In the main event, Yoshitaka Naito makes the first defense of the strawweight title he reclaimed earlier this year in a rematch with Joshua Pacio, while flyweight Yuya Wakamatsu makes his promotional debut against former title challenger Danny Kingad.

Another fighter making his promotional bow in Jakarta is Rodtang Jitmuangnon. One of the most exciting fighters on the stadium scene in Thailand, he will be going up against Sergio Wielzen in a flyweight Muay Thai match in Jakarta.

ONE: Conquest of Heroes Fight Card