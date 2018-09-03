HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Considers Darren Till His ‘Super Fight’ and Nothing Else Matters Until After UFC 228

Dana White on Khabib vs Conor prefight violence

featuredDana White Expects Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov PPV to Crush Logan Paul vs KSI (Yahoo Sports Special)

featuredMax Holloway Says He’s Cleared to Fight But Nothing Finalized Yet for UFC 231

Darren Till at UFC 228 Vegas Media Day

featuredDarren Till Says Weight Cut Has Been ‘Sh–‘

Marat Gafurov Faces Koyomi Matsushima at ONE: Conquest of Heroes

September 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former ONE Championship featherweight champion Marat Gafurov has been added to the ONE: Conquest of Heroes fight card. The Russian returns to action on Sept. 22 in Jakarta, where he will go up against promotional newcomer Koyomi Matsushima.

Gafurov (16-1) lost the title in 2017 when he was stopped by Martin Nguyen. He’s won one fight since then and could potentially move into pole position for a shot at the champion, whom he already holds a submission win against, with victory at the Jakarta Convention Centre.

Matsushima (9-3) is a Pancrase veteran and one of three Japanese fighters who will feature on the card. In the main event, Yoshitaka Naito makes the first defense of the strawweight title he reclaimed earlier this year in a rematch with Joshua Pacio, while flyweight Yuya Wakamatsu makes his promotional debut against former title challenger Danny Kingad.

Another fighter making his promotional bow in Jakarta is Rodtang Jitmuangnon. One of the most exciting fighters on the stadium scene in Thailand, he will be going up against Sergio Wielzen in a flyweight Muay Thai match in Jakarta. 

TRENDING > Watch Darren Till Light Up Cowboy Cerrone and Finish Him Off (UFC 228 Fight Video)

ONE: Conquest of Heroes Fight Card

  • Yoshitaka Naito vs Joshua Pacio (for Naito’s strawweight title)
  • Stefer Rahardian vs Peng Xue Wen
  • Sergio Wielzen vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai)
  • Yuya Wakamatsu vs Danny Kingad
  • Koyomi Matsushima vs Marat Gafurov
  • Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev vs Timofey Nastyukhin
  • Kairat Akhmetov vs Ma Hao Bin
  • Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol vs Jomary Torres
  • Fabrice Fairtex Delannon vs Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai)
  • Victorio Senduk vs Sunoto
  • Adrian Mattheis vs Angelo Bimaodji
  • Riski Umar vs Egi Rozten

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA